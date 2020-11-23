Legendary journalist Carl Bernstein used his Twitter account late Sunday night to spill the names of 21 Republican senators who he said have privately expressed “contempt” for President Donald Trump — while publicly praising him. Among them were Sens. Marco Rubio, Mitt Romney and Chuck Grassley.

“I’m not violating any pledge of journalistic confidentially in reporting this,” the Watergate journalist insisted in a tweet before he dropped the names. “21 Republican Sens-in convos w/ colleagues, staff members, lobbyists, W. House aides-have repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump & his fitness to be POTUS.”

In the next tweet, he named names. Beyond Florida’s Rubio, Utah’s Romney and Iowa’s Grassley, there were also the following senators: Rob Portman of Ohio, Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, Roy Blunt of Missouri, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, John Cornyn of Texas, John Thune of South Dakota, Mike Braun and Todd Young of Indiana, Tim Scott of South Carolina, Rick Scott of Florida, Richard Burr of North Carolina, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Martha McSally of Arizona, Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts of Kansas and Richard Shelby of Alabama.

According to Bernstein, all of them “have privately expressed their disdain for Trump.”

He was careful not to let the name-dropping look like a rehabilitation attempt for the senators’ post-Trump reputations, however. In a third tweet, Bernstein observed, “With few exceptions, their craven public silence has helped enable Trump’s most grievous conduct–including undermining and discrediting the US the electoral system.”

As of Monday morning, Trump still has not accepted the results of the 2020 election, which he lost to President-elect Joe Biden in both the popular and electoral vote. As a result, many of the president’s allies and fellow Republicans have held off on congratulating Biden ot even referring to the Democrat as president-elect.