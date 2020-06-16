Carl Weber’s ‘The Family Business’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date at BET+ — Watch the Trailer (Exclusive Video)

BET+ has set a premiere date and released a new trailer for the upcoming second season of Carl Weber’s “The Family Business.

Set to debut on Thursday, July 2, the series will make the jump from the BET linear network to the subscription streaming service BET+ for Season 2. Half of the 12-episode season will be available to stream on July 2, with the rest of the episodes to follow.

“We are excited to continue the Duncan’s story in this season of Carl Weber’s “The Family Business” on its new home at BET+” said Devin Griffin, General Manager, BET+. “We look forward to all this season has in store and we are thrilled to bring Carl’s beloved voice to streaming, introducing even more fans to quality entertainment celebrating unique Black stories.”

News that “The Family Business” would move to BET+ came with the series’ renewal last year.

Also Read: Carl Weber's 'The Family Business' Moves to BET+ With Season 2 Renewal

Based on the bestselling series of crime drama novels by Carl Weber, the series centers on the Duncans, an upstanding tight-knit family that owns and operates an exotic car dealership by day and conducts more illicit business activities by night. Season 2 will pick up following the events of Season 1, with the Duncans working to calm tension with rivals The Zunigas. Family patriarch, L.C. Duncan and eldest son, Orlando execute a plan to expand business operations with their proprietary drug ‘heat,’ but as they gain momentum in the venture, they face opposition from some old and new foes.

The series stars Ernie Hudson, Valarie Pettiford, Darrin DeWitt Henson, Javicia Leslie, Sean Ringgold, Tami Roman, Miguel A. Nunez, Arrington Foster, KJ Smith, Dylan Weber, Yadi Valerio and Emilio Rivera are all slated to return for the second season. Guest stars for Season 2 include Michael Jai White, Christian Keyes, Eva La Rue, Robert Picardo, Anthony Montgomery, and Franky G.

Nikaya D. Brown Jones of Tri Destined Studios is showrunner and executive producer on the series alongside Weber. Trey Haley is co-executive producer and director. Hudson, in addition to starring, also serves as an executive producer.