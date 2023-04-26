Sony Pictures Classics has acquired worldwide rights to “Carlos,” a feature-length documentary film about the father of Latin American jazz fusion and global icon, Carlos Santana, the company announced on Wednesday.

The documentary is directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Rudy Valdez (“The Sentence,” “We Are: The Brooklyn Saints.”)

Featuring never-before-seen or heard archival footage and music, the film offers an intimate and exhilarating look inside the mind of an elemental force of contemporary music and tell the incredible story of Santana’s life – from a fourteen-year-old street musician to a ten-time Grammy-winning and three-time Latin Grammy-winning global sensation.

Jointly financed by Imagine Documentaries and Sony Music Entertainment, “Carlos” is produced by Sara Bernstein and Justin Wilkes along with Lizz Morhaim and executive produced by Academy Award-winning producers Brian Grazer and Ron Howard for Imagine Documentaries. Leopoldo Gout, Ashley Kahn and Sam Pollard also serve as Producers.

Meredith Kaulfers is the Co-Executive Producer for Imagine Documentaries and Michael Vrionis serves as an Executive Producer. Tom Mackay and Richard Story are Executive Producers for Sony Music Entertainment.

“I am honored and humbled to tell Carlos Santana’s story as a director. Carlos is a true trailblazer who has meant so much to so many people,” Valdez said in a statement. “My hope is that this film is a celebration of a life defined by humanity. It was incredibly impactful to see someone who looks like me blow up the boundaries and expectations the world had placed on him as a Mexican immigrant and person of color, and I’m thrilled to be putting this story out into the world. I am also immensely grateful for the amazing team at Imagine Documentaries and Sony, who surrounded me through the entire process and helped me see this vision through.”

Sony Pictures Classics added: “Rudy Valdez’s ‘Carlos’ showcases the genius behind the musical sensation that has led Carlos Santana’s music to resonate with global audiences across multiple generations. We are so pleased to partner with our friends at Imagine Documentaries and Sony Music Entertainment to help share Carlos’ remarkable story that is as complex, lively, and inspiring as his music.”

Sara Bernstein, president of Imagine Documentaries added: “Imagine is thrilled to bring the band back together and reunite with our partners at SPC on this magical journey with the legendary Carlos Santana and our director Rudy Valdez. There isn’t a better team to inspire the world with Carlos’ extraordinary life,”

Sony Music executive VP Krista Wegener added: “We are beyond excited to be joining forces with Sony Pictures Classics to bring CARLOS to the big screen. Our incredible partners, Rudy Valdez and Imagine, have created a stunningly beautiful portrait of Carlos Santana that captures his singular artistry and spirit. We can’t wait to share his story with audiences around the world.”