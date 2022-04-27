Carmelo Anthony to Voice Character in Animated Series ‘Lil’ Heroes’

NBA star Carmelo Anthony has lined up a new gig voicing a character in the upcoming “Lil’ Heroes” animated series.

Anthony and his producing partner Asani Swann, of Creative 7, have also joined the show, from Exile Content and Spanish artist Edgar Plans, as executive producers.

The animated series is based on the “Lil’ Heroes” NFT collection.

“We are excited to be partnering with Exile on what we believe is one of the most unique and innovative ideas for an animated series in a long time,” Anthony said in a statement. “At Creative 7, we are always looking to support dynamic projects like this that are reinvigorating the traditional content landscape. It’s an honor for me to be voicing one of the ‘Lil’ Heroes’ and we can’t wait for everyone to see what’s in store for this project.”

In a statement of her own, Swann said: “This ‘Lil’ Heroes’ TV series, one of the first examples of decentralized content creation in the NFT world, is exactly the sort of forward-thinking and creative endeavor we had in mind when we formed Creative 7. We are so pleased to be partnering with Exile on this project and to be able to create something incredibly special for the fans who’ve embraced the ‘Lil’ Heroes’ NFT Collection from the very beginning.”

Anthony will receive his very own “Lil’ Heroes” NFT designed by Plans for participating in the series.

“It’s been incredible to seek inspiration for a new ‘Lil Heroes’ character from a sports icon, and I’m thrilled to have been able to bring it to life through the design of a new, unique NFT,” Plans said in a statement. “It is gratifying to have Carmelo Anthony now join us for this artistic journey and help bring our ultimate vision to screens everywhere.”

Since the inception of the “Lil’ Heroes” NFT, over 7,700 have been released to 4,100 unique owners.