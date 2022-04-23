One thing is clear about the cast who brought the characters in the new DreamWorks Animation film “The Bad Guys” to life – they have fun together. This was obvious when TheWrap spoke with Zazie Beetz, Marc Maron, Lily Singh, Craig Robinson and Anthony Ramos about their work in the film, and the paired performers delighted in playing off of one another when answering some lighting round questions tied to the film.

Based on the book series by Australian author Aaron Blabey, DreamWorks Animation’s “The Bad Guys” follows a group of animal criminals – Mr. Wolf aka the Big Bad Wolf (Sam Rockwell), Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina), Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson) and Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos) — as they try to turn the corner and become (gasp!) good guys.

In the video above, you can watch the aforementioned performers answer our lighting round questions, which include: What’s your favorite animated movie? What’s your favorite DreamWorks Animation movie? What’s your favorite Sam Rockwell movie? And who’s your favorite movie bad guy?

“The Bad Guys” is now playing exclusively in theaters.