‘Carnival Row’ Final Season Trailer: Vignette and Philo Fight for Their Lives (Video)

The beginning of the end of Prime Video’s “Carnival Row” is here; the streamer released the official trailer for its tentpole fantasy series’ second and final season Monday.

In the trailer, we see Vignette Stonemoss (played by Cara Delevingne) and former inspector Philo (played by Orlando Bloom) return with a vengence.

The second season of the show drops viewers right back into the drama with former inspector Rycroft Philostrate, or Philo, investigating a series of gruesome murders. Vignette Stonemoss and the Black Raven plot revenge for the oppression inflicted by The Burgue’s human leaders, Jonah Breakspear (Arty Froushan) and Sophie Longerbane (Caroline Ford). Tourmaline (Karla Crome) inherits supernatural powers that threaten not just her own fate, but the entire future of The Row. Then, after escaping The Burgue and her vengeful brother Ezra (Andrew Gower), Imogen Spurnrose (Tamzin Merchant) and her partner Agreus Astrayon (David Gyasi) encounter a radical new society that destroys their plans, per the season’s official description.

The second and final season of the fantasy series premieres Feb. 17, 2023, on Prime Video, with weekly episodes thereafter. The season will have 10 episodes.

The series is based on Travis Beacham’s original feature script “A Killing on Carnival Row,” which first appeared on the Black List in 2005. It was initially put into development as a series at Amazon in 2015.

Beacham is an executive producer on “Carnival Row” along with Bloom, Delevigne, showrunner Erok Oleson, Brad Van Arragon, Sarah Byrd, Jim Dunn, Sam Ernst and Wesley Strick. The series is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Legendary Television.

Watch the trailer in the video above.