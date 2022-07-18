Casey Bloys Signs 5-Year Contract to Stay With HBO/HBO Max

Casey Bloys has signed to stay with HBO and HBO Max as chief content officer for another five years, TheWrap has confirmed.

The deal, which was reportedly a priority for Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, closed in the midst of Bloys celebrating the company’s 140 Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

Bloys has been with HBO in various capacities since 2004. This year marked his seventh Emmys season with HBO (initially as president of programming) and his second with streamer HBO Max; he’s overseen both as chief content officer since the latter’s inception.

In that time, he’s worked under corporate parents AT&T and now Warner Bros. Discovery. The recent merger has seen a number of internal shifts within the company with more expected to come, but keeping Bloys within the executive team was a priority for CEO Zaslav, as Bloys has proven an essential leader over the last several years, particularly in his launching of HBO into the streaming space with a mix of prestige and wide-appeal programming.