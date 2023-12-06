Actress Casey Wilson said Tim Allen wasn’t very merry at all when they two worked together on the Disney+ series “The Santa Clauses,” calling it the “worst experience” she’s had working with a costar.

During an episode of her podcast “Bitch Sesh,” Wilson, who appeared as Sara in the original 2022 pilot episode “The Santa Clauses,” let it all out about her time on set for the fourth installment of the Santa movie franchise, pointing out her horrific time working with the longtime actor.

“Tim Allen was such a bitch. It was the truly single worst experience I’ve ever had with a costar,” Wilson, who plays Sara in the series, said, stating that everyone was “walking on egg shells” around him.

She then went into detail about a specific incident she had with Allen.

“So I’m in a scene. It’s just me and Tim Allen and I’m supposed to throw things at him,” Wilson explained, adding that she felt Allen was “so f–g rude” and ever made eye contact with his staff. “I think he’s a burglar. So he’s coming down the chimney, obviously as Santa, and I am woken up thinking there’s an intruder, basically like a home invasion scene. So I’m throwing things at him. [He] goes over to the producer who is standing four feet from me and goes, and I hear him, he goes, ‘You gotta tell her to stop stepping on my lines.’ The producer turns to me with horror on his face and has to walk one foot to me and he goes, ‘Um, Tim would ask that you stop stepping on his lines.’”

She said the actor even took off from set without telling any of his costars or production after Wilson wrapped up one of her scenes.

“It’s the end and Tim Allen goes, ‘Leaving!’ takes his Santa cape, picks it up and drops it on the floor and walks out.”

She continued: “They hustle in his stand-in – lovely man, who was much nice to act against. People are scurrying to pick up [Allen’s] velvet Santa coat. He’s a b–h, and this is the best…I will not say who said this. This was someone that I do know, perhaps in the crew. [He or she] breezes past me and just goes goes, ‘You’re seeing him on a good day.’”

TheWrap has reached out to Allen’s team for request for comment.

The series comes after its three sequels “The Santa Clause” (1994), “The Santa Clause 2” (2002) and “The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause” (2006). Season 2 of “The Santa Clauses” landed on Disney+ Nov. 8.