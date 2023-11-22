Tim Allen appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and proclaimed that, yes, Disney has reached out to him and Tom Hanks about returning for “Toy Story 5” and he’s hopeful the sequel will live up to fans’ expectations.

Allen told Fallon that the “writer of one of the better ones” is penning this installment and that the screenwriter (who Allen does not name) declared to him “If I didn’t get this right, I wouldn’t be doing it.” Allen also said that “Toy Story 5” could be a “very interesting way to reunite it,” presumably referring to getting Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang back together after “Toy Story 4.”

As viewers may recall, the 2019 sequel ended with Woody (Tom Hanks) choosing to live with Bo-Peep (Annie Potts) and thus leave his lifelong toy pals behind, as the famously selfless toy finally made a major life choice that put his needs over that of his friends or his respective human owners.

The first “Toy Story” was written by Joel Cohen, Joss Whedon, Alec Sokolow and Andrew Stanton; “Toy Story 2” was written by Rita Hsiao, Chris Webb, Andrew Stanton and Doug Chamberlin; “Toy Story 3” was written by Michael Arndt; and “Toy Story 4” was written by Andrew Stanton and Stephany Folsom.

“Toy Story 3” topped $1 billion worldwide in the summer of 2010, at the time just the seventh film to cross that milestone. “Toy Story 4” also topped $1 billion globally in the summer of 2019. Both films went on to win Best Animated Feature at the Oscars.