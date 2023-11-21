Cassidy Hutchinson Calls for More Trump Whistleblowers: 2024 Could Be ‘Last Election Where We’re Voting for Democracy’ | Video

The star Jan. 6 witness tells MSNBC’s Jen Psaki she understands the “fear” former colleagues have over speaking out

Cassidy Hutchinson on Inside With Jen Psaki
Cassidy Hutchinson on "Inside With Jen Psaki" (Credit: MSNBC)

Cassidy Hutchinson continued riding the wave of her Jan. 6 testimony and “Enough,” her tell-all book on the matter from September, sitting with MSNBC’s “Inside With Jen Psaki” to discuss the importance of the 2024 presidential election.

Over the course of the Monday night conversation, highlights from which you can watch in the X embeds below, the former White House aide called on more of her former colleagues to step up as anti-Trump whistleblowers and, in a vote between the legally embattled former president and sitting President Joe Biden, to vote for the latter.

“I think everybody should vote for Joe Biden if they want our democracy to survive,” she said.

When asked by host and former Biden White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki in the Monday interview what she would tell former colleagues “who are concerned but haven’t come out publicly” against Trump, Hutchinson cited a Monday report from The Washington Post titled, “Many former Trump aides say he shouldn’t be president. Will it matter?”

“The Washington Post put out a good story today about that, and there are a few particular quotes that stuck out to me,” Hutchinson said. “Towards the last half of the article, there were former Trump aides, anonymous former Trump aides — but I will point out that they were given masculine pronouns, so namely, primarily men who were speaking to the Washington Post anonymously about how they might want to speak out if he is the nominee or they don’t think it’s worth speaking out because they’ll lose clients.

“What I’ll say to them,” she continued, “[is] I do understand a fear of retribution, I do fear backlash, I do understand their fear of backlash, but when we think about this next election in 2024, I don’t like to play a doomsday hypothesis, but it does look like he is going to be the Republican nominee as of right now.”

That’s when the star Jan. 6 witness emphasized the potential impact of a second Trump presidency, saying that nothing less than the future of American democracy is on the line.

“If Donald Trump is elected president again in 2024, I do fear that it will be the last election where we’re voting for democracy, because if he is elected again, I don’t think that we’ll be voting under the same Constitution that we would be if Joe Biden is elected in 2024.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the former Trump White House aide explained that despite being vehemently anti-Trump, she is not yet endorsing a 2024 presidential candidate “because I still am hopeful that Donald Trump does not end up being the nominee next year.”

“But I will say, I think everybody should vote for Joe Biden if they want our democracy to survive,” she said.

