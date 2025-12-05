Casting Directors 2025

Cassandra Kulukundis

“One Battle After Another“

The list of movies cast by Cassandra Kulukundis includes “The Brutalist,” “Her” and “Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle,” but her career is in many ways defined by her relationship with Paul Thomas Anderson. PTA has made 10 movies and she has officially worked on nine of them — though in reality, she should also be credited for his first film, “Hard Eight,” in 1996. “I was an intern,” she said. “Apparently they never gave me any credit, probably because I didn’t make any money. No dollars, no payroll, no credit.”

Since then, though, Anderson has made up for the snub by making her one of his most valued collaborators. “I think a lot of it has to do with the fact that we have an understanding of taste level and what’s real,” she said. “We don’t always want the big names. You want somebody who keeps you in the film and doesn’t take you out. And what was great about “One Battle” was that we were able to put the elements we’d been working on for nine previous movies together. You’ve got over-the-top, crazy stars, arguably our biggest cast according to the Star Meter. But we also have lots of actors that nobody recognizes, and people you haven’t seen in ages mixed in with people we find on the streets who can give our actors a run for their money.”

We don’t always want the big names. You want somebody who keeps you in the film and doesn’t take you out.

Kulukundis and Anderson worked on “One Battle After Another” for almost 20 years. “If I told you the names we talked about early on, you’d laugh,” she said. “And I’m not gonna do that, because Paul would kill me, and he would be right to.” But even when it got closer to fruition, no actors were locked in. “It’s weird when you get a script and there’s nobody attached,” she said. “It’s like, ‘Go ahead: Figure it out, girl.’”

Actors included Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Regina Hill, Benicio del Toro and newcomer Chase Infiniti, who they found only after an eight-year search through “anyone who was remotely mixed-race, anyone who was fighting, dancing, doing gymnastics. I wasn’t sure if she was gonna come from the real world or the acting world, so we cast a wide, wide net.”

On the set, though Kulukundis has learned not to hang out with this grandly disparate group of people she and Anderson cast. “You never really want to mess with anyone’s process, so I try to stay out of the way,” she said, and then reconsidered. “But, you know, when Benicio came around, it was fiesta time. I was like, ‘Now the good times are rolling again!’” —SP