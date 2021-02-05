Cate Blanchett’s Dirty Films and New Republic Pictures (NRP) have signed on to produce “Queen Bitch & The High Horse,” which will be directed by Bert and Bertie (“Troop Zero”).

Eric Matthew Brown is writing the screenplay, while Blanchett, Coco Francini and Andrew Upton of Dirty Films are producing alongside Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer of New Republic.

This is the first film acquired under Dirty Films’ first-look deal with New Republic.

“Queen Bitch & The High Horse” is inspired by the largest municipal fraud in American history. It follows Penny Banks, an ambitious woman whose passion for civic duty was eclipsed by her love for horses. As she rises the ranks of city hall, she embezzles millions to fund a show horse empire.

“We are beyond excited to bring this gorgeously penned, compelling, funny and fiendish film to screen with such a brilliant team. Queen Bitches, you’re going to love it,” Bert and Bertie said.

Blanchett, Francini and Upton added: “We are thrilled to bring this fantastic script to life with our partners at New Republic Pictures and the formidable directing team of Bert & Bertie, who will bring their signature playful and bold vision to this timely, resonant film about what happens when citizens deify their leaders, and the leaders forget who they serve.”

Bert & Bertie are a female writing/directing duo whose directorial debut, ‘Troop Zero,” debuted at Sundance in 2019. They are currently in production on directing half of the episodes of Marvel/Disney’s series “Hawkeye,” and are also developing “Kingdoms of Oz” and “The Return.” They recently directed multiple episodes of “Kidding,” starring Jim Carrey, and “The Great,” starring Elle Fanning.

Brown is currently adapting his sci-fi thriller short story “How Easy” into a feature.

Dirty Films’ most recent credits are Christos Nikou’s “Apples” and the 10-time Emmy-nominated “Mrs. America.” Other film credits include “Truth” and “Carol.”

Verve negotiated the deal on behalf of Bert and Bertie and Brown. Dirty Films is repped by CAA, while Bert and Bertie are repped by Verve and the Nord Group. Brown is repped by Verve, Lighthouse Entertainment and Jacob Shapira at Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman.