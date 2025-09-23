‘Catfish: The TV Show’ Canceled After 9 Seasons, Producers Shopping Series Elsewhere

MTV has canceled “Catfish: The TV Show” after nine seasons, TheWrap has learned.

The reality series will halt its investigative mission into deceptive online relationships at MTV, but the network has given producers the green light to shop the series elsewhere. However, MTV will continue to air the series’ library of episodes post-cancellation.

“Catfish: The TV Show” premiered in 2012 on MTV and concluded its ninth season in July 2024. Nev Schulman hosted the reality series based on his 2010 documentary of the same name, in which he coined the term “catfish” for a person who presents a false identity to deceive others online. The reality series specifically discovered the truth about suspected romantic catfishes, deceiving potential partners.

The series was developed by Schulman, Ariel Schulman and Max Joseph. Nev Schulman and Joseph co-hosted the show for its first seven seasons. In 2018, celebrity guest hosts, including Elle King, Charlamagne Tha God and Machine Gun Kelly, replaced Joseph and appeared alongside Schulman. Kamie Crawford then joined as a permanent host with Schulman halfway through Season 7.

The fate of “Catfish: The TV Show” had been up in the air since Season 9 concluded in July 2024 amid the Paramount merger. Fans were not hopeful for the show’s return when its host announced his “new chapter” as a New York City real estate agent in early September.

The MTV series has spawned a cult following of catfish content, with international spinoffs in Colombia, Chile, Brazil, Mexico and the United Kingdom. Plus, recent Netflix documentary “Unknown Number: The High School Catfish” went viral and has maintained viewership dominance on the streamer in the weeks since its release.