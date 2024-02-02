‘The Last of Us’ Adds Catherine O’Hara to Season 2 Cast

Catherine O’Hara is entering the world of “The Last of Us.”

The “Schitt’s Creek” star joins the HBO drama drama series’ highly anticipated second season based on the Naughty Dog’s video game franchise in an undisclosed role.

O’Hara is the latest addition following previously announced new cast members Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Young Mazino as Jesse and Isabela Merced as Dina. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will return in Season 2 as Joel and Ellie, respectively.

The first season of HBO’s “The Last of Us” takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Season 2, which begins filming this month, will focus on the events of “The Last of Us: Part II,” which takes place five years after Joel and Ellie’s dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, where the pair has settled down in Jackson, Wyoming.

“Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors,” the game’s synopsis states. “When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure.”

The series is executive produced by co-showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann.

The pair are also set to direct episodes in the upcoming season alongside new additions Mark Mylod (“Succession), Nina Lopez-Corrado (“Perry Mason”), Stephen Williams (“Watchmen”) and Kate Herron (“Loki”), and returning director Peter Hoar, who was nominated for an Emmy for Season 1’s third episode, “Long, Long Time.”

“The Last of Us” is a coproduction with Sony Pictures Television. In addition to Mazin and Druckmann, other executive producers on Season 2 include Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O’Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Evan Wells. PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog serve as producers.