Catherine Zeta-Jones Says Husband Michael Douglas’ So-Called Retirement Is ‘Flexible’: ‘Never Say Never’

The actor has said his plan is to “watch my wife work”

Stephanie kaloi
Catherine Zeta-Jones attends the Global Premiere of "Wednesday" Season 2, Part 1 at Central Hall Westminster on July 30, 2025 in London, England
Catherine Zeta-Jones attends the Global Premiere of "Wednesday" Season 2, Part 1 at Central Hall Westminster on July 30, 2025 in London, England (Aimee Rose McGhee/Dave Benett/WireImage)

Michael Douglas might have announced his retirement earlier this year, but his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones isn’t so sure. As she put it in an interview with The Times published Saturday, “‘retirement’ is a flexible concept.”

Zeta-Jones elaborated, “Michael has definitely earned the chance to slow down. But I never say never. He’s his father’s son and loves to work.”

While speaking to attendees at the Karlovy Vary Intentional Film Festival in July, Douglas said, “I have no real intention of going back. I say I’m not retired, because [if] something special came up, I’d go back. But otherwise, I’m quite happy to watch my wife work.”

Zeta-Jones is certainly working. The actress is currently starring in the second season of “Wednesday” alongside Jenna Ortega.

“When we first met I didn’t know who she was. It took me one moment on set to work out who she was going to be. It was very clear that she was a phenomenon,” she said of her young costar. “I mean, forget the show, just her as a young woman, as an actress, the way she is. She has a smart head on her shoulders.”

The opportunity to engage with a story about the Addams family under the wing of Tim Burton was too good to pass up, she added.

“Tim really wanted to incorporate the family into the show,” Zeta-Jones said. “I got to bend into the comedy and the emotion, the vulnerability. Morticia is like all of us. We’re strong, but we’re vulnerable.”

Read the interview with Catherine Zeta-Jones at The Times.

US actor and film producer Michael Douglas poses with an honorary award on the occasion of the screening of a newly restored version of the film 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' at the 59th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (KVIFF) in Karlovy Vary, Czech Republic on July 5, 2025
Stephanie kaloi

Stephanie Kaloi

Stephanie is a reporter at TheWrap. She has been covering news, politics, entertainment, media, and sports (mostly women’s basketball) for over 15 years. Her experience includes The Guardian, People, the BBC, SB Nation and more.

