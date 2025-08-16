Catherine Zeta-Jones Says Husband Michael Douglas’ So-Called Retirement Is ‘Flexible’: ‘Never Say Never’

Michael Douglas might have announced his retirement earlier this year, but his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones isn’t so sure. As she put it in an interview with The Times published Saturday, “‘retirement’ is a flexible concept.”

Zeta-Jones elaborated, “Michael has definitely earned the chance to slow down. But I never say never. He’s his father’s son and loves to work.”

While speaking to attendees at the Karlovy Vary Intentional Film Festival in July, Douglas said, “I have no real intention of going back. I say I’m not retired, because [if] something special came up, I’d go back. But otherwise, I’m quite happy to watch my wife work.”

Zeta-Jones is certainly working. The actress is currently starring in the second season of “Wednesday” alongside Jenna Ortega.

“When we first met I didn’t know who she was. It took me one moment on set to work out who she was going to be. It was very clear that she was a phenomenon,” she said of her young costar. “I mean, forget the show, just her as a young woman, as an actress, the way she is. She has a smart head on her shoulders.”

The opportunity to engage with a story about the Addams family under the wing of Tim Burton was too good to pass up, she added.

“Tim really wanted to incorporate the family into the show,” Zeta-Jones said. “I got to bend into the comedy and the emotion, the vulnerability. Morticia is like all of us. We’re strong, but we’re vulnerable.”

