Catherine Zeta-Jones has joined the cast of “National Treasure,” the live-action series set for Disney+ inspired by the Nicolas Cage adventure films.

Zeta-Jones will be a leading series regular in the show alongside Lisette Alexis as the series lead. The new series focuses on a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family’s mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.

Zeta-Jones will portray Billie, a badass billionaire, black-market antiquities expert and treasure hunter who lives by her own code. She transformed herself from a penniless orphan to a shrewd, stylish businesswoman and adventurer. Billie’s used to getting what she wants—and she wants the Pan-American treasure. But not just for the money. This treasure has deeper stakes for her.

Mira Nair is directing and executive producing the series. Production is set to begin this month in Baton Rouge.

The series also stars Zuri Reed as Tasha, Jordan Rodrigues as Ethan, Antonio Cipriano as Oren and Jake Austin Walker as Liam – Jess’ friends, whom she recruits to help uncover the truth about her parents and their connection to the treasure. Lyndon Smith stars as FBI Agent Ross who assists in the quest.

Jerry Bruckheimer, Cormac & Marianne Wibberley, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed executive produce the series alongside Rick Muirragui, who also serves as a writer. Jon Turteltaub is also an executive producer.

A Disney Branded Television series, “National Treasure” is produced by ABC Signature, part of Disney Television Studios.

Catherine Zeta-Jones is an Oscar winner for “Chicago” and a Tony-winner for Stephen Sondheim’s “A Little Night Music.” Recently she starred in “Cocaine Godmother,” based on the true-life story of the notorious drug lord, Griselda Blanco.

Zeta-Jones is represented by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham LLP.