‘Cats’ Wins Razzie Award for Worst Picture, John Travolta Wins Worst Actor

“Cats” won the “honor” of the Worst Picture prize of 2019 from the Razzies, and John Travolta and Hilary Duff were deemed to have given the worst performances of the year.

The Universal musical film “Cats” also picked up Razzies for Rebel Wilson for Worst Supporting Actress, James Corden for Worst Supporting Actor, Worst Director Tom Hooper and Worst Screenplay for Hooper and Lee Hall. The film also won for Worst Screen Combo for what the awards cattily described as “any two half-feline/half-human hairballs” from the film.

Travolta won for both his work in “The Fanatic” and “Trading Paint,” and Duff won for her film “The Haunting of Sharon Tate,” in which she played the iconic ’60s starlet in a horror film.

Sylvester Stallone’s (hopefully) final turn as Rambo in “Rambo: Last Blood” also picked up a pair of prizes for Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel and Worst Reckless Disregard for Human Life and Public Property.

Eddie Murphy was snubbed at the Oscars themselves for his work in “Dolemite Is My Name,” but he beat out Adam Sandler for the Razzies’ Redeemer Award, which recognizes strong performances from past honorees of the Razzies.

The 40th edition of the Razzie Awards was meant to be broadcast last Saturday, but the presentation was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. Not only that, the awards generally take place the day before the Oscars but were delayed because the Academy Awards moved to early February for their earliest date on the awards calendar ever.

The Razzies released a video announcing the winners, which you can see above. And the full list of Razzie Awards is below:

WORST PICTURE

“Cats”

WORST ACTOR

John Travolta / “The Fanatic” & “Trading Paint”

WORST ACTRESS

Hilary Duff / “The Haunting of Sharon Tate”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Rebel Wilson / “Cats”

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

James Corden / “Cats”

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs / “Cats”

WORST SCREENPLAY

“Cats” / Screenplay by Lee Hall and Tom Hooper

WORST DIRECTOR

Tom Hooper / “Cats”

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

“Rambo: Last Blood”

WORST RECKLESS DISREGARD for HUMAN LIFE and PUBLIC PROPERTY

“Rambo: Last Blood”

RAZZIE® REDEEMER AWARD

Eddie Murphy / “Dolemite Is My Name”