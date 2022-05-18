CBS Drops Fall Schedule: ‘The Real Love Boat’ Joins ‘Survivor’ Night, ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Moves to Sunday

CBS is moving “NCIS: Los Angeles” to Sunday nights this fall, teaming it up with “The Equalizer” and new drama “East New York.”

The network announced its fall schedule on Wednesday morning, with the “FBI” franchise shows returning across Tuesday night. Meanwhile, new reality romance series “The Real Love Boat” joins Wednesdays, following “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race.”

Sophomore comedy “Ghosts” will air after “Young Sheldon” on Thursday nights, followed by “humorous legal drama” (CBS’ description) “So Help Me Todd,” starring Marcia Gay Harden and “Pitch Perfect” alum Skylar Astin.

The new Jerry Bruckheimer drama, inspired by “SEAL Team” star Max Thierot’s experiences — “Fire Country” — will follow “S.WA.T.” at 8 p.m. ET/PT and air before the return of “Blue Bloods” at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Fridays.

“CBS had another incredible season. In addition to repeating as America’s most-watched network, we launched several breakout hits, not to mention winning and improving many time periods across our schedule,” Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “For the new season, we once again looked for ways to strengthen our position with new, compelling series, scheduling them strategically to guarantee sampling and maximize consistency and flow. We believe these great new shows, returning hits and our robust slate of event programming positions us for another winning year.”

“True Lies,” which is inspired by the 1994 James Cameron movie that starred Arnold Schwarzenegger, will debut in midseason.

Here’s CBS’ fall 2022 schedule:

Monday

8 p.m. ET/PT: “The Neighborhood”

8:30 p.m. ET/PT: “Bob Hearts Abishola”

9 p.m. ET/PT: “NCIS”

10 p.m. ET/PT: “NCIS: Hawai’i”

Tuesday

8 p.m. ET/PT: “FBI:

9 p.m. ET/PT: “FBI: International”

10 p.m. ET/PT: “FBI: Most Wanted”

Wednesday

8 p.m. ET/PT: “Survivor”

9 p.m. ET/PT: “The Amazing Race”

10 p.m. ET/PT: “The Real Love Boat”

Thursday

8 p.m. ET/PT: “Young Sheldon”

8:30 p.m. ET/PT: “Ghosts”

9 p.m. ET/PT: “So Help Me Todd”

10 p.m. ET/PT: “CSI: Vegas”

Friday

8 p.m. ET/PT: “S.W.A.T.”

9 p.m. ET/PT: “Fire Country”

10 p.m. ET/PT: “Blue Bloods”

Saturday

8 p.m. ET/PT: Encore broadcast

9 p.m. ET/PT: Encore broadcast

10 p.m. ET/PT: “48 Hours”

Sunday

8 p.m. ET/PT: “The Equalizer”

9 p.m. ET/PT: “East New York”

10 p.m. ET/PT: “NCIS: Los Angeles”