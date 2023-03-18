CBS Meteorologist Alissa Carlson Faints On-Air (Video)

Alissa Carlson Schwartz, a TV meteorologist in Los Angeles for CBS owned and operated KCAL, fainted Saturday morning on air.

The incident happened at the beginning of the 7 a.m. broadcast. Anchors Nichelle Medina and Rachel Kim were tossing it to Carlson for the morning weather report, when Carlson rested her arms on the desk, her eyes rolled back, and she leaned forwarded before falling out of her seat and onto the floor.

Both anchors were shocked and immediately asked to cut to a commercial break.

KCAL-TV never returned to their live newscast but instead aired pre-recorded and promotional programming before leading into their coverage of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, TMZ reported.

CBS Los Angeles Vice President and News Director Mike Dello Stritto provided an update on Schwartz’s condition and said she’s recovering in the hospital.

The station posted an update on Twitter and thanked viewers for their thoughts and prayers.

All of us at KCAL News want thank you for your thoughts and prayers after Meteorologist Alissa Carlson fainted during our morning newscast. Alissa is now resting and recovering. She says she’s going to be okay. — KCAL News (@kcalnews) March 18, 2023

At the time this posting, no one publicly commented on what caused Carlson to faint, however in 2014 she had a similar incident in which when she vomited on set while working at another station. She was later diagnosed with a leaky heart valve.