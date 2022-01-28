‘CBS Mornings’ Anchor Gayle King Confirms New CBS Contract

Gayle King made it official on Friday: She is sticking with CBS News.

King has been co-anchoring CBS’ morning show, which used to be called “CBS This Morning” since 2012.

King broke the news herself during her SiriusXM radio show, “Gayle King in the House,” on Friday. “I officially signed on the dotted line. So I will be with CBS a little longer.”

There had speculation in recent weeks over King’s future at CBS News. CNN reported last week that King had signed a new contract, but no official announcement was made. Earlier this week, the New York Times added that CNN chief Jeff Zucker had approached King’s reps about joining the network’s primetime lineup as a replacement for Chris Cuomo.

King addressed speculation regarding her future on Friday.

“I don’t know why people thought that just because you have a grandchild now all of a sudden you just want to give up your career and go sit in California,” King said. “No. I still, you know, I still feel that in many ways I’m just getting started. So I celebrated my 10 year anniversary, that was always great fun.”

King said she signed her new deal on Thursday.

Earlier this week, CBS News wanted recently departed MSNBC anchor Brian Williams to helm its nightly broadcast, according to a new report from CNN. Also according to that report, Williams said no — twice.

CNN cites three people familiar in the story, which details how CBS News president and co-head Neeraj Khemlani tried to bring William on board two times, but Williams was not interested in replacing current anchor Norah O’Donnell.