Will Syfy’s ‘Resident Alien’ Season 2 Ratings Be (Even More) Out of This World?

January 28, 2022

Season 1 was cable channel’s most-watched series in 8 years
“Resident Alien” Season 1 ratings were into the stratosphere, for Syfy at least. The first Season 2 episode of the Alan Tudyk alien-comedy beamed down to Earth’s TV screens on Wednesday, but we won’t get Nielsen numbers for a few days.

But last year’s Season 1 was out of this world, with an average of 2.917 million total viewers, a Nielsen number that includes seven days of delayed viewing per episode. That made “Resident Alien” Syfy’s most-watched new drama in nearly eight years — or since the first season of “Defiance” averaged 3.224 million viewers way back in 2013.

