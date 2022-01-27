Bel Air Peacock

Is Peacock Burning a $2 Billion Hole in Comcast’s Wallet?

by | January 27, 2022 @ 3:56 PM

With just 9 million paying subscribers, one analyst asks, ”Will Peacock gain a place at the table as a major player going forward?“

Peacock is barely 18 months old, yet NBCUniversal’s streaming service could already be at a crossroads after losing $1.7 billion last year.

On Thursday, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts revealed that the service, which rolled out in July 2020, has just over 9 million paying customers — out of 24.5 million monthly active accounts. The streaming service earns little less than $10 monthly per paid subscriber, including advertising, he added. We’ll save you the math: That’s $90 million per month in Peacock subscription and advertising revenue.

Tim Baysinger

TV reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

