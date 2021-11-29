Who Is Winning (and Losing) the Streaming Wars So Far? | Charts

by | November 29, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

Netflix still dominates as Disney+’s growth has stalled — where does everybody else stack up?

Now that we’re two years into the full-blown streaming wars, it’s a good time to see just where every streaming service sits now that that new streaming service “smell” has worn off.

Growth has started to stall a bit at some of the newcomers, particularly Disney+. The main takeaway following the latest round of quarterly earnings disclosures is that Netflix still dominates the streaming space worldwide, but there remains room for others to carve out a chunk of the market.

Tim Baysinger

TV reporter • tim.baysinger@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tim_bays

