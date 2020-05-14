CBS News Names Dr Tara Narula Senior Medical Correspondent

She was a “CBS This Morning” contributor who stood out as coronavirus coverage picked up

| May 14, 2020 @ 8:21 AM Last Updated: May 14, 2020 @ 8:32 AM
Tara Narula

CBS News

CBS News announced Thursday that Dr. Tara Narula, a contributor known for work on “CBS This Morning,” is now the network’s senior medical correspondent.

Based in New York, she’ll continue to report for all CBS News broadcasts and platforms, according to a release. Those include “CBS This Morning,” “CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell,” “CBS Sunday Morning,” and CBSN, the network’s 24/7 digital streaming news service.

When she’s not on television talking about wellness trends or threats to public health, Narula is still busy: She’s a board-certified cardiologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, an assistant professor of cardiovascular medicine at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the associate director of the Women’s Cardiovascular Disease Center at Lenox Hill Hospital. Her board certifications include nuclear cardiology, echocardiography and internal medicine.

News networks have been beefing up medical correspondent positions throughout the coronavirus as interest in the pandemic and stay-at-home orders have sent Americans straight to their televisions in record-setting numbers. In the span of three days in March, Fox News signed two new doctors — Dr. Janette Nesheiwat and Dr. Martin Makary — to its medical correspondents’ roster.

By March 20, just weeks into the earliest stay-at-home orders, primetime television ratings were up 8%, so the promotion of more experts to serve the rising number of viewers makes sense.

