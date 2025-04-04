CBS News to Give Employees Larger Severance if They’re Replaced by AI in New WGA Deal

CBS News has struck a deal to give hundreds of employees new “protections” against artificial intelligence taking their jobs, the Writers Guild of America East and Writers Guild of America West jointly announced on Friday.

AI and its role in the newsroom had been a key sticking point in the WGA’s negotiations with CBS on a new collective bargaining agreement. Friday’s deal features several AI safeguards, including:

— Staffers who lose their jobs as a result of AI will receive a 50% increase on their severance package, relative to what it would have been if they lost their job for another reason.

— CBS News will meet with the Guild “semi-annually” to discuss generative AI and how it is being used to create content.

— The company will “indemnify Guild members who are assigned to use GAI in accordance with company policies.”

— CBS News “committed to providing advance notice” to the Guild before it implements new AI features.

The new three-year deal was “overwhelmingly ratified” by more than 270 CBS News staffers who are part of the bargaining unit; that includes writers, producers, editors and graphic artists who work in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Washington, D.C.

Other aspects of the new deal include a 3% annual raise for staffers and more vacation time for first-year employees; new employees will now get two weeks of vacation rather than just one week.

“We’re so proud to have fought for a strong contract that provides critical job protections to our members,” WGAE VP Beth Godvik said in a statement. “Our members work around the clock to bring viewers across the globe the news and we’re encouraged to have a contract that reflects our value.”