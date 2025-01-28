ABC News Writers Ratify WGA East Contract That Includes AI Protections

The Writers Guild of America East members at ABC News have ratified a new contract that will establish rules around potential use of generative artificial intelligence at the broadcast news organization.

As part of the contract, ABC agreed it will not lay off any current staff employees and provide full-time temporary employees with 3 weeks’ notice of any reduction in shifts as a result of the use of AI. The company must also provide at least three weeks’ notice of its intent to implement an AI system that an employee may be required to use for news material or other covered work.

ABC must also bargain with WGAE over the impact of any new AI systems and agrees to meet with the Guild semi-annually to discuss its use of the technology, requirements that Hollywood studios agreed to in 2023 to end the WGA’s 148-day strike.

“We are immensely proud of our new contract, which we’ve won as the result of the resilience and solidarity shown by our fellow WGA East members at ABC News,” said the WGAE bargaining committee in a statement. “With their overwhelming support, we secured a deal that outlines groundbreaking protections against Generative AI and makes significant improvements to all of our benefits”



“Now more than ever, we need journalists who can report and present the news while they are protected in their workplace,” said WGAE President Lisa Takeuchi Cullen. “A union contract is the only thing that ensures that protection. Our members and staff fought hard for this contract, and they deserve everything they won.”

The WGA East represents 150 ABC News staffers in its bargaining unit. Other topline gains negotiated in the contract include: