CBS reporter Weijia Jiang got into a sparring match with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Thursday over President Donald Trump removing the White House’s East Wing to build a 90,000-square-foot ballroom.

The back and forth happened during a press briefing when Jiang inquired if Trump went through the proper protocols for the construction.

“The White House has explained that the reason you didn’t submit construction plans to the NCPC (National Capital Planning Commission) is because that commission, along with others don’t have oversight over demolitions, but only over construction, and so far you haven’t built anything,” Jiang said to Leavitt.

“Can you help us understand? Can the president tear down anything he wants without oversight, can he demolish this building or say, the Jefferson Memorial?” Jiang asked.

Leavitt clapped back saying, that it’s not Trump’s legal opinion, but the NCPC’s.

“That’s a legal opinion that’s been held by the NCPC for many years,” Leavitt said. “They have ruled consistently, their general counsel has said when it comes to phase one of this project, the tearing down of the current East Wing structure, a submission is not required legally for that — only for vertical construction will a submission be required. And that is a legal opinion from them. We are following that legal opinion.”

Leavitt went on to state several other presidents have updated the White House in the past, including the press room they’re standing in.

“There have been many presidents in the past who have made their mark on this beautiful White House complex. This briefing room … was not once a briefing room, it was a swimming pool.” Leavitt said. “There have been presidents who have completely torn down the executive mansion.”

That’s when Jiang jumped back in.

“So, it sounds like the answer is, ‘Yes, he can tear down whatever he wants,’” she stated.

But Leavitt cut in, saying: “That’s not what we are saying. That’s a legal opinion that’s been held for many years.”

Leavitt then pulled out photographic examples of all the times the White House had gone through a makeover, pointing out the construction of both the West Wing and West Terrace in 1902.

“I’m asking about demolishing — demolition,” Jiang inserted, trying to get across that she is referring to deconstructions versus constructions that have been done to the White House. Leavitt continued to list the constructions.

“Can he demolish anything he wants?” Jiang pressed on.

“Look at that rubble,” Leavitt said. “How did that rubble get there?”

Jiang was one of the few who questioned Leavitt about the demolition. ABC’s Mary Bruce also pushed the press secretary for answers.

“The president had initially said that this project wouldn’t interfere with, or touch the current structure,” Bruce said. “Now he says to do this properly, he realized that the East Wing had to be demolished. This is the people’s house. Why not inform the public of that change and when it was decided that the East Wing would have to be demolished?”

Photos of the demolition from Thursday showed the East Wing is now just rubble. In addition, the images taken appear to show that not only has the East Wing been removed but the deconstruction has extended to the East Colonnade, which is where the White House’s movie theater room has hosted screenings for years. The cost of the ballroom so far is $300 million, with some money being contributed by donors like Google, Apple and Amazon.

You can watch Jiang and Leavitt’s exchange in the video above.