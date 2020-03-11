CBS has sent employees in two of its New York offices home after two people at the company tested positive for coronavirus.

The employees who were diagnosed work at the 524 building of the Broadcast Center and 555 West 57th Street, according to a memo sent out to staff on Wednesday. CBS executives instructed employees to work from home for the remainder of the week while the buildings are disinfected.

“All employees in both buildings will work remotely for the next two days while the buildings are cleaned and disinfected. In addition, we have identified employees who may have been in direct contact with the individuals in question, and they will self-quarantine and work remotely for the next 14 days,” the memo read.

CBS said in the memo it is working with health officials and local authorities to address the situation.

A number of entertainment and media companies have had to take drastic steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus in recent days, with events both in the U.S. and internationally either canceled or postponed.

All of the major New York-based late-night talk shows — “The Tonight Show,” “The Late Show” and “The Daily Show” among them — said Wednesday that future tapings would not include live audiences, following on a similar move made by many daytime TV programs this week.