CBS has ordered three new series for the 2022-23 broadcast season: “East New York,” “So Help Me Todd” and “Fire Country.”

In “East New York,” Amanda Warren stars as Regina Haywood, “the newly promoted deputy inspector of East New York, a working-class neighborhood at the edge of Brooklyn. She leads a diverse group of officers and detectives, some of whom are reluctant to deploy her creative methods of serving and protecting in the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification,” per a logline from the network.

It costars Kevin Rankin, Jimmy Smits, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Richard Kind, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Lavel Schley and Olivia Luccardi.

It’s from writers and executive producers William Finkelstein and Mike Flynn and director and EP Michael M. Robin of Skyemac Productions. Christine Holder and Mark Holder executive produce through Wonder Street. Andrew Maher (Skyemac) is a co-executive producer. The show hails from Warner Bros. Television.

“Fire Country,” formerly known as “Cal Fire” stars Max Thieriot, who also serves as an executive producer and co-writer.

Here’s the show’s logline: “Seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence, young convict Bode Donovan joins a firefighting program that returns him to his small Northern California hometown, where he and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region. Inspired by Max Thieriot’s experiences growing up in northern California fire country.”

It costars Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Stephanie Arcila, Jordan Calloway and Jules Latimer

Tony Phelan and Joan Rater are story co-writers and executive producers. James Strong directed the pilot and is an EP on that episode. Other EPs include David Grae, as well as Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed (Jerry Bruckheimer Television). The show is from CBS Studios.

Skylar Astin and Marcia Gay Harden topline “So Help Me Todd,” from CBS Studios.

Here’s the show’s logline: “Despite their opposing personalities, a talented but directionless P.I. who is the black sheep of his family begrudgingly agrees to work as the in-house investigator for his overbearing mother, a successful attorney reeling from the recent dissolution of her marriage.”

Dr. Phil McGraw, Jay McGraw and Julia Eisenman (Stage 29 Productions) are executive producers. Amy York Rubin directed the pilot and is EP of that episode. Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro are co-showrunners. Scott Prendergast is the writer and executive producer.

The series also stars Madeline Wise, Tristen J. Winger, Inga Schlingmann and Rosa Arredondo.