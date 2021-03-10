Monday’s edition of “CBS This Morning” beat “Today” and “Good Morning America” for the first time ever, thanks to exclusive new clips of Sunday night’s blockbuster Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

CBS, which drew 17 million viewers for the Sunday primetime special, got another lift the following morning when Winfrey appeared on “CBS This Morning” to discuss the sit-down and air previously unseen clips from the exchange.

According to Nielsen Media Research ratings data, “CBS This Morning” delivered 4.793 million total average viewers, of whom 1.026 million were in the advertiser-coveted age demographic of 25 to 54. That amounted to a 74% increase over the previous week in total viewers and a 54% increase in the demo.

“Today” took in 3.177 million total average viewers, with 1 million of them being in the demo, while “GMA” brought in 3.351 million total average viewers. Of those, 872,000 were in the demo.

The morning show’s coverage of Winfrey’s interview with Duke and Duchess of Sussez has also brought in over 21 million social video views, according to the network.

Monday’s show featured Harry, the Duke of Sussex, explaining in a bonus clip that racism played a “large” role in his decision to leave the U.K. with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and their young son Archie. In another bonus clip, he called royal life “toxic,” but said his other family members simply have to deal with it while he does not.

Along with Winfrey’s exclusive chat about what it was like to film the blockbuster interview, “CBS This Morning” also featured extensive commentary and analysis of Sunday’s special.