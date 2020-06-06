Lil Nas X, Seth Rogan and Other Celebs Hit Back at Tucker Carlson for Disparaging Their Donations

The Fox News host criticized celebrities for their donations to bail funds and charities amid unrest and protests

| June 6, 2020 @ 10:50 AM Last Updated: June 6, 2020 @ 11:08 AM
tucker carlson

Getty Images

Celebrities hit back at Fox News’ Tucker Carlson en masse Friday after he dedicated a segment of his primetime show to criticizing them for donations they made to bail out those arrested during the protests and to charities to fight racial injustice.

During Friday’s show, Carlson read a list of celebrity names, as footage of violent protesting, fires and looting ran behind him. The combination suggested that celebrities were “funding this chaos” by donating to Black Lives Matter and other groups that pay to get “violent rioters out of jail.”

“Big companies — cynical, soulless, craven corporations like Pepsi, Intel and AirBnB — are funding this chaos. They’re giving money to Black Lives Matter which is pushing to defund the police. But it isn’t just major corporations that are fueling all of this. Celebrities are, too, by paying to get violent rioters out of jail,” Carlson said.

Also Read: Fox News Apologizes for Graph on Market Reactions to Civil Unrest: 'Never Should Have Aired'

Among those Carlson named was Rapper Lil Nas X.

“Rapper Lil Nas X urged his 4.7 million Twitter followers to donate to bail groups in Chicago, New York, Philadelphia and elsewhere,” Carlson said. “Imagine if he had used those followers instead to help small businesses destroyed by the riots he helped incite.”
The rapper reposted to Carlson, tweeting, “this man just lied and told millions of people on national television that i was inciting riots. you can’t make this up.”

Seth Rogan took the critique in stride, writing, “I think when white supremacists are bothered by your actions, that’s probably a good thing.” He responded to Lil Nas X, too, saying, “F— this pasty a–hole.”

Also Read: Michael Jordan Pledges $100 Million to Fight Racial Injustice

Halsey, also on Carlson’s list, replied to both of them:

Patton Oswalt shared a screenshot of an email from his mom calling him a “good boy.”

“Got this e-mail from my mom when she heard about Tucker Carlson doing his celebrity roll-call bulls— on his show. I love her,” he captioned it.

Rob Delaney joked about collaborating with Cynthia Nixon on a radical new show, as her picture appeared on screen at the same time as his while Carlson read the list of celebrities who have offered support.

Celebrities Who Have Died From the Coronavirus (Photos)

  • mark blum john prine ellis marsalis coronavirus
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • lucia bose Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Maria Mercader CBS News CBS News
  • Joe Diffie Country Thunder coronavirus Getty Images
  • alan merrill Getty Images
  • ken shimura YouTube
  • Andrew Jack Disney
  • adam schlesinger Getty
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty
  • Sergio Rossi shoes Getty
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty
  • Tom Dempsey coronavirus YouTube
  • john prine Getty
  • allen garfield Getty
  • Charles Gregory hairstylist Charles Gregory/YouTube
  • Hilary Heath obit Witchfinder American International Pictures
  • Rick May Team Fortress Obit coronavirus Linkedin/Valve
  • Allen Daviau cinematographer Getty
  • henry grimes
  • joel rosogin MPTF
  • Getty
  • Matteo de cosmo Victoria Dearing
  • roy horn Getty Images
  • Pat Dye Auburn football coach Getty Images
  • Chris Trousdale NBC
1 of 29

While many celebrities who contracted COVID-19 have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness

The world continues to be upended by the coronavirus pandemic, with more people contracting COVID-19 as the days pass. While many have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness. These are the names of some notable figures from Hollywood and the media  that we have lost.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE