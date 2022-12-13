Reality TV star Stephen Bear, who has appeared on shows like MTV’s “Ex On The beach” and “Celebrity Big Brother,” which he won in 2016, has been convicted of sharing a sex tape depicting him and ex-girlfriend Georgia Harrison following the video’s emergence on Only Fans.

The tape shows Harrison, who waived her right to anonymity, and the 32-year-old defendant having sex on CCTV cameras in his Loughton, Essex Garden on Aug. 2, 2020, according to multiple reports. Harrison discovered the footage online in December 2020.

The jury found him guilty by unanimous verdicts of two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress. He was also found guilty by a majority verdict of 10 jurors to two of voyeurism.

Harrison, who has appeared on “Love Island” and “The Only Way Is Essex,” told the Chelmsford crown court that she had no awareness of the filming and that she told Bear not to share the recording. Harrison’s statement described the last two years as “absolute hell.”

“This verdict will allow me to start to put the pain I have suffered in the past and start embracing the future,” she said. “I hope me taking a stand gives other men and women who have fallen victim to revenge porn the courage to seek justice and most importantly show them that they have absolutely nothing to be ashamed of.”

“I have felt ashamed, hurt, violated, even broken at times but today I stand here feeling empowered, grateful and a huge sense of unity with all of those who have reached out to support me throughout this ordeal,” Harrison continued.

Bear has denied all charges, telling the court that “it was never a fair trial” after his verdict delivery. He also claimed Harrison asked for a copy of the 20-minute logn video of their sex tape.