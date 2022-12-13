FX Orders ‘Peep Show’ Comedy Pilot From Stefani Robinson

FX has ordered the comedy pilot “Peep Show” from writer and executive producer Stefani Robinson (“Atlanta,” “What We Do in the Shadows”).

Inspired by the UK sitcom of the same name, additional executive producers include Dianne McGunigle (“Atlanta”), Hannah Mackay and Ben Farrell for Objective Fiction (behind the original series). Jesse Armstrong (“Succession”) and Sam Bain, both of whom co-created the UK format, also serve as EPs.

Produced by FX Productions, the half-hour pilot follows the relationship between a long-suffering assistant and her boss, an emotionally unstable tech entrepreneur.

The original series, starring David Mitchell and Robert Webb, ran for nine seasons from 2003 through 2015 on Channel 4, becoming the network’s longest on-air sitcom. Regarded as one of the top-rated British programs, the cult classic comedy was also twice nominated for a BAFTA TV Award, including for Best Scripted Comedy.

Shot in point-of-view style, “Peep Show” followed two dysfunctional, 20-something roommates Mark (Mitchell) and Jez (Webb), who are nothing alike save for their chaos-filled lives. Olivia Colman, Matt King, Paterson Joseph and Isy Suttie rounded out the cast.

Robinson is a six-time Emmy nominee for her work on FX series “What We Do in the Shadows” and “Atlanta,” on which she served as writer and executive producer. She also wrote and produced “Chevalier,” a biopic of composer Joseph Bologne, which premiered at TIFF and is slated for release next year. Her other credits include “Fargo” and “Man Seeking Woman.”