Fallon Teases All the Celebrity Tequila Brands That Could Be Impacted by Trump’s Mexican Tariffs | Video

Jimmy Fallon dove into President Donald Trump’s recent tariff scuffle with Canada and Mexico on Monday night’s “Tonight Show,” mocking the Republican leader’s assertion that tariffs might mean higher costs for American shoppers and breaking down all the celebrity tequila brands that would be impacted by the price hikes.

“I read that the tariffs against Mexico could cause tequila prices to skyrocket,” Fallon said. “In response, George Clooney said, ‘That’s not good, I have my own tequila brand and it is made in Mexico.’”

The late night host didn’t stop with Clooney’s Casamigos, though — he jumped over to Nick Jonas’ Villa One and Mark Wahlberg’s Flecha Azul before comically running through a laundry list of other celeb brands for the popular liquor.

“Then Nick Jonas and Mark Wahlberg said, ‘Same here, this is really going to affect our tequila brands, as well,’” Fallon continued. “Then Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Guy Fieri, Matthew McConaughey, Adam Levine, George Strait, LeBron James, Kendall Jenner, Rita Ora, Michael Jordan, Blake Lively, Eva Longoria, AC/DC and the Chainsmokers said, ‘Ditto.’”

Fallon then targeted the currently imprisoned Sean “Diddy” Combs and his DeLeón tequila brand.

“And finally, Diddy said, ‘This explains why no one’s buying my tequila,’” he joked. “The price is too expensive!”

Watch Fallon’s monologue below:

Elsewhere in his “Tonight Show” monologue, Fallon continued ribbing Trump’s tariffs with Mexico and Canada, joking that “maybe it’s the New Yorker in me, but the last people you want to upset are your upstairs and downstairs neighbors.”

“People are wondering why Trump would start a war with our closest allies and he was like, ‘I didn’t say anything about Russia and North Korea,’” Fallon said.

The host then pulled up a Truth Social post from the president to argue that Trump is, in fact, using “a Magic 8 ball” to as a political adviser: “In a post, Trump even acknowledged that the tariffs could raise prices for Americans, saying, ‘Will there be some pain? Yes, maybe, and maybe not’ … Comforting to know!”

Read Trump’s full social media post from Sunday below:

“MAKE YOUR PRODUCT IN THE USA AND THERE ARE NO TARIFFS! Why should the United States lose TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN SUBSIDIZING OTHER COUNTRIES, and why should these other countries pay a small fraction of the cost of what USA citizens pay for Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, as an example?” Trump wrote, in part. “THIS WILL BE THE GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA! WILL THERE BE SOME PAIN? YES, MAYBE (AND MAYBE NOT!). BUT WE WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, AND IT WILL ALL BE WORTH THE PRICE THAT MUST BE PAID. WE ARE A COUNTRY THAT IS NOW BEING RUN WITH COMMON SENSE — AND THE RESULTS WILL BE SPECTACULAR!!!”

On Monday, temporary deals were struck between Trump and the governments of Mexico and Canada that will temporarily delay the rollout of trade tariffs for the next month as more resources are put into border patrol to protect U.S. interests from illegal immigrants and fentanyl.

Watch Fallon’s full “Tonight Show” monologue in the video above.