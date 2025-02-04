‘Daily Show’ Calls USA the ‘Jake Paul of Nations’ After Tariff Battle With Canada | Video

“The Daily Show” host Jon Stewart believes there is a simple lesson to be learned from America’s recent tariff conflicts with Canada and Mexico. “We are a terrible friend,” the comedian joked Monday night.

It wasn’t President Trump’s aggressive tariff strategy that Stewart specifically took aim at, but the nations he has chosen to target. In response to Trump’s tariff battle with Canada and his continued insistence that he will bring the Panama Canal and Greenland under American control, the latter of which reportedly led to a tense conversation between the president and Denmark’s prime minister, Stewart commented, “Denmark, Panama, Greenland, the axis of — where are those?”

Following another clip about Trump enacting tariffs against Canada, Mexico and potentially the European Union, Stewart asked, “What is happening? The EU? Canada? Do we have any friends?” He then lamented, “We’re America. We used to fight the Nazis. Now we’re scouring the globe for easy marks? What are we? The Jake Paul of nations?”

Stewart slammed not only Trump for his recent trade actions, but also the Democratic Party’s response. “This trade war has awoken a sleeping giant. Not Canada. Not Mexico, but the Democratic minority Senate leader. Release the Schumer!” Stewart ironically proclaimed, teeing up a clip of New York Senator Chuck Schumer explaining how increased tariffs on Canada would affect America’s beer and avocado (and, therefore, guacamole) supplies.

Stewart subsequently let a moment of awkward silence unfold before asking, “Your response to the trade war is to f—king tell us guacamole is made of avocados?” Turning to camera, the “Daily Show” host demanded, “Democrats, can you please stop f—king trotting Schumer out there every time Trump traverses into the unreal? He’s not good at this.”

Just in case his point had not been made, Stewart jokingly added, “Honestly, listening to Chuck Schumer speak on any topic makes me want to bomb Canada.”

You can watch the full “Daily Show” segment in the video above.