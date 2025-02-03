Trump Pauses Tariffs on Mexico as Country Pledges 10,000 Troops for Border Enforcement

President Donald Trump on Monday said he would “immediately pause” the tariffs he just imposed on Mexico this past weekend, after Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum agreed to send 10,000 National Guard members to the border to combat drug trafficking.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said he had a “very friendly conversation” with Sheinbaum about the matter on Monday morning.

“These [Mexican] soldiers will be specifically designated to stop the flow of fentanyl and illegal migrants into our country,” he said. “We further agreed to immediately pause the anticipated tariffs for a one month period during which we will have negotiations headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and high-level Representatives of Mexico.”

Trump added that he is looking forward to continuing negotiations with Sheinbaum “as we attempt to achieve a ‘deal’ between our two countries.”

Sheinbaum, in her own post on X, said the 10,000 National Guard members will be focused on stopping drugs and fentanyl, in particular, from entering the U.S.

The paused tariffs on Mexico come just two days after Trump announced he was implementing 25% tariffs on the country, as well as Canada. Trump, in his announcement, made it clear drug trafficking was a key driver behind the tariffs, saying the “flow of contraband drugs like fentanyl” had “created a national emergency, including a public health crisis.”

Trump’s tariffs shocked Wall Street on Monday morning, with 19 of the 20 biggest publicly traded companies seeing their stocks drop in the first hour of trading; the market started to bounce back a bit after the pause on Mexican tariffs was announced.

The president also shared a Truth Social post on the state of his Canadian tariffs on Monday morning. Trump said he “just spoke” with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about them, and would be talking to him again later in the day. Trudeau, in retaliation to Trump’s new tariffs, said his country would impose its own tariffs on the U.S. — with a particular focus on hitting Republican states.

“Canada doesn’t even allow U.S. Banks to open or do business there. What’s that all about?” Trump wrote on Truth Social earlier on Monday. “Many such things, but it’s also a DRUG WAR, and hundreds of thousands of people have died in the U.S. from drugs pouring through the Borders of Mexico and Canada. Just spoke to Justin Trudeau. Will be speaking to him again at 3:00 P.M.”