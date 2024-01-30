Celine Dion Documentary Acquired by Amazon MGM Studios

Amazon MGM Studios has acquired the feature length Celine Dion documentary “I Am: Celine Dion,” directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor. Billed as an intimate look into the singer’s personal and professional life, the documentary looks at Dion’s life living with Stiff Person Syndrome and her desire to keep performing in spite of it all.

“This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me,” said Celine Dion in a statement. “As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis.”

“Celine Dion is a global megastar with a career defined not only by her extraordinary work ethic and passion, but by her dedication to her fans,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios. “This documentary is a raw, intimate portrayal of a pivotal time in her personal life and career, pulling back the curtain on her journey as she overcomes an unthinkable diagnosis. It’s an honor to be trusted with her story, and we can’t wait to share it with Prime Video audiences around the world.”

The documentary produced by Sony Music Vision in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment Canada and Vermilion Films.

“I Am: Celine Dion” will stream directly on Prime Video. The Prime Video release date will be announced at a later date.