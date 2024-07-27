Céline Dion Says She Is ‘So Full of Joy’ to Sing Again at the Paris Olympics

Céline Dion said she is “so full of joy” following her performance at the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony on Friday.

The decorated singer wrote in a statement shared on social media, “I’m honored to have performed tonight, for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, and so full of joy to be back in one of my very favorite cities!”

Dion also encouraged the international athletes to “stay focused” and “keep going,” adding, “My heart is with you!”

“Most of all, I’m so happy to be celebrating these amazing athletes, with all their stories of sacrifice and determination, pain and perseverance,” she wrote. “All of you have been so focused on your dream, and whether or not you take home a medal, I hope that being here means that it has come true for you! You should all be so proud, we know how hard you have worked to be the best of the best. Stay focused, keep going, my heart is with you!”

Speculation that Dion would make an appearance at the Games was rife this week after the singer was spotted in France.

She sang Édith Piaf’s “L’Hymne à l’amour” after the Olympic flame was lit. The song is largely regarded as a French classic and is one of Piaf’s most popular releases. Dion previously performed the song in 2015 during the American Music Awards tribute to the victims of the attacks in Paris on Nov. 13 of the same year.

Dion’s fight against stiff person syndrome was captured in her documentary, “I Am: Céline Dion.” Following the film’s premiere, the six-time Grammy winner tearfully recalled a fan’s tweet of support and thanked the audience for their continued messages throughout her experience.

“So, a couple of days ago, I saw a message from a fan,” Dion told the audience. “And it said, ‘We’re not here for the apples, we’re here for the tree.’” As the crowd cheered, Dion wiped away tears and continued, “I cannot believe how fortunate I am to have my fans in my life. Thank you to all of you from the bottom of my heart for being part of my journey.”

“This movie is my love letter to each of you,” Dion added. “I hope to see you all very, very soon.”

On June 7, Dion told Hoda Kotb on “Today” that living with stiff person syndrome can feel like “somebody strangling you,” adding, “It’s like someone is pushing your larynx. So it’s like you’re talking like that, and you cannot go high or lower. It gets into a spasm.”

The singer announced her diagnosis in 2022 following the cancellation of her planned residency in Las Vegas. Friday’s appearance at the Summer Games marked her first performance since.