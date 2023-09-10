Cenk Uygur Blasts Biden as ‘Intensely Selfish’ for Seeking Reelection

Political pundit Cenk Uygur, who hosts progressive news show “The Young Turks,” is coming out hard against President Joe Biden’s plans to seek reelection in 2024. In a series of tweets shared on X (formerly Twitter) Friday and Saturday, Uygur wrote, “I’ll say the thing that no one else is willing to say. Joe Biden is being intensely selfish by running again.”

Uygur began his rant against Biden on Friday when he tweeted, “Joe Biden says he is running for president again. So what? Why does every Democrat have to listen to him? Why is it assumed by everyone in Washington that dissent isn’t allowed against someone in power? What a weird assumption. I don’t agree. 2/3 of Democratic voters don’t agree.”

Joe Biden says he is running for president again. So what? Why does every Democrat have to listen to him? Why is it assumed by everyone in Washington that dissent isn't allowed against someone in power? What a weird assumption. I don't agree. 2/3 of Democratic voters don't agree. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) September 8, 2023

On Thursday, CNN released a poll that revealed two out of three respondees do not believe the Democratic Party should nominate Biden for a second term.

Uygur also linked to a petition hosted on the “Young Turks’” site calling for Biden to “bow out” of the 2024 race.

Saturday afternoon, Uygur returned to Twitter and insisted that attempting to be reelected is a selfish move on Biden’s part. He wrote, “I’ll say the thing that no one else is willing to say. Joe Biden is being intensely selfish by running again. He’s putting his ego above the interests of his party and his country.”

I'll say the thing that no one else is willing to say. Joe Biden is being intensely selfish by running again. He's putting his ego above the interests of his party and his country. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) September 9, 2023

The petition reads, “President Joe Biden has had a long and historied career in American government. He rescued us from the possibility of a second Trump term and we appreciate his service to the country. But at this point in time, we must have a strong, healthy candidate to make sure we avoid a fascist takeover of our government.”

“Dear Mr. President, please do the right thing and bow out with dignity,” the petition continues, “so we can move on to the next generation of Democratic leaders — and so that we can defeat Donald Trump and the radical Republicans.”