‘Central Park’ Renewed for Season 3 at Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has handed out an early Season 3 pickup to the animated musical “Central Park.”

Co-creator Loren Bouchard announced the news on social media. “Seasons 2 and 3 of ‘Central Park’ mean twenty-nine more episodes, and something like a hundred and fifteen new songs — a hundred and fifteen! The people who make this show dazzle me with their talent and ambition and sheer will,” he wrote. “And Apple and 20th have shown their will too! I’m honored to be a part of something with this much chutzpah.”

The news comes ahead of the show’s second season, which is set to premiere on Friday, June 25.

'Umbrella Academy' Star Emmy Raver-Lampman to Voice Mixed-Race Character on 'Central Park'

Season 2 will see “Umbrella Academy” star Emmy Raver-Lampman join the series, taking over the character previously voiced by Kristen Bell. She joins returning cast members Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess and Stanley Tucci. Read the Season 2 description and check out a new sneak peek above.

In season two of “Central Park,” the Tillerman family continues to navigate living in and caring for the world’s most famous park. Molly experiences the trials and tribulations of adolescence, Cole is challenged by a truly embarrassing moment at school, Paige continues to chase down the Mayor’s corruption story, and Owen juggles managing the park, his staff, and his family all with a smile on his face. Meanwhile, Bitsy inches ever closer to her sinister goal of claiming Central Park as her own; with Helen by her side, eternally wondering whether she’s made it into Bitsy’s will. Every step of the way, we are guided along by our friendly, fumbling, fiddler narrator, Birdie.

“Central Park” is written and executive produced by Loren Bouchard, alongside Josh Gad and Nora Smith. Halsted Sullivan, Sanjay Shah and Janelle Momary-Neely also executive produce. The series is produced for Apple by 20th Television.