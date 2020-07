‘Central Park': Bitsy Learns Nobody Likes Her Face in Season Finale Sneak Peek (Exclusive Video)

Public opinion can be fickle, which is a lesson Bitsy learns the hard way in an exclusive clip from the upcoming season finale of “Central Park.”

Mayor Whitebottom (voiced by H. Jon Benjamin of “Bob’s Burgers”)​ has the unfortunate task of sitting Bitsy down and sharing her less than glowing likeability numbers and informing her that it could impede her grand plan to pave over Central Park with a condo complex.

“We can’t do the whole park deal if you’re the face of it and it turns out New York doesn’t like your…,” the mayor tells her, trailing off. “…face,” concludes Helen, much to Bitsy’s frustration. Turns out Bitsy’s performed even worse than a literal serial killer.

The season finale, titled “A Fish Called Snakehead,” premieres Friday on Apple TV+. The episode sees Owen and his family search for a snakehead fish that might be in the Harlem Meer, while Bitsy works with a likability consultant.

In addition to Benjamin, guest stars in the episode include Danny Burstein, Eugene Cordero, David Herman, Janelle James, Audra McDonald, Rory O’Malley, Natalie Palamides, Tony Shalhoub and Jessica St. Clair. Fiona Apple and David Lucky serve as guest songwriters.

Central Park is created, written and executive produced by Loren Bouchard (“Bob’s Burgers”), alongside Josh Gad (“Frozen”) and Nora Smith (“Bob’s Burgers”). Sanjay Shah and Halsted Sullivan also serve as executive producers. The series hails from 20th Century Fox Television.