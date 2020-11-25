Did Hollywood learn nothing from the toothsome first version of Sonic the hedgehog?

After Paramount debuted a first look at the new CGI version of the children’s classic “Clifford the Big Red Dog” on Wednesday, fans took to the internet to express their displeasure at the title Labrador retriever’s “scary as hell” appearance.

“This isn’t Clifford, it’s a dog covered in blood,” Twitter user Mevans2703 wrote.

Twitter user @Kathriller suggested that the new film might be a horror movie, posting an image of the character dwarfing much smaller canines: “Clifford is already drenched in the blood of his enemies and he isn’t finished.”

The movie, based on Norman Bridwell’s beloved children’s books and subsequent PBS TV series, follows Clifford and his human pal, Emily Elizabeth (played by Darby Camp), who adopts the little, red puppy from a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) — and then wakes up to find a giant 10-foot-tall dog in her small New York City apartment.

Walt Becker directs the live action/CG blended film, from a script by Jay Scherick, David Ronn, Annie Mumolo and Stan Chervin.

Barring any “Sonic”-like intervention to retool Clifford’s appearance, the film is due in theaters sometime in 2021.

Here are more hilarious reactions below:

This isn’t Clifford, it’s a dog covered in blood. pic.twitter.com/tQvV6NwdBy — Mεναηs ツ (Michael) | CEO of Pyra (@Mevans2703) November 24, 2020

clifford is already drenched in the blood of his enemies and he isn't finished. pic.twitter.com/pb4TWe22KV — a sinkhole of rats (@Kathriller) November 25, 2020

This new Clifford is very unsettling pic.twitter.com/3TMZ7LScRv — Kelsey (@notorious_KRG) November 25, 2020

“Clifford looks weird”

“I don’t like it, why is it realistic” ITS LITERALLY A BIG RED DOG pic.twitter.com/7K51YmPqs1 — alvinshotjuicebox (@Liltoomuchdrank) November 25, 2020

Petition to make Clifford kaiju sized instead of this inaccurate JOKE.

Sign below. pic.twitter.com/MomI4iR5Ud — DaViD (@FakeEyes22) November 25, 2020

just kidding but lowkey clifford looks scary af i would shit my pants if i saw that in public — willyum (@brycewillyum) November 25, 2020

FUCK CLIFFORD IM HERE FOR THE CORGI https://t.co/e41rgY5QLK — Gustavo 🌻 (@osnapitzgustavo) November 25, 2020

Why not just keep Clifford a cartoon!?? That dog looks scary as hell — Jobber the Hutt (@lesshumbleteej) November 25, 2020

whyyyy does the new clifford look like he hungers for my soul pic.twitter.com/yP8mV35SGL — nikki “cute trash” black (@nikkiblackcat) November 25, 2020

The Paramount Pictures movie is based on the Scholastic Books canine character of the same name. In the kids’ books, which were originally written by Norman Bridwell and first published in 1963, Emily Elizabeth is a much younger girl and her mom and dad are together, and family pet Clifford is a giant, friendly Labrador retriever. This Clifford looks much more like a Golden retriever, just, you know, minus the golden.

“Clifford The Big Red Dog” does not yet have a release date, but it is expected in theaters sometime next year.