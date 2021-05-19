Nasim Pedrad’s ‘Chad,’ John Cena-Nicole Byer’s ‘Wipeout’ Renewed for 2nd Seasons

TBS has renewed Nasim Pedrad’s “Chad” and the John Cena-Nicole Byer hosted “Wipeout” reboot for second seasons. Additionally, TruTV has picked up Season 2 of “Fast Foodies.”

“I am extremely proud of the incredible way we continue to connect with our audience,” Brett Weitz, the general manager of TBS, TNT and truTV said in a statement on Wednesday. “On TBS, TNT and truTV, 2021 is off to a fantastic start, boasting four of the top five comedies this year and five No. 1 series. The TNets have been invited into consumers’ homes for decades and our fans know they can continually turn to us for quality programming that fits their emotional need: a good time, a good laugh, or a thrill ride. With these ground-breaking, brand-defining shows we will continue to make good on that promise for years to come.”

If you didn’t put it together, the “TNets” is what we’re now calling Turner’s TBS, TNT and TruTV, apparently. Weitz is about to have new bosses — assuming he still has a job — since Discovery, Inc. and Turner parent WarnerMedia are set to merge in mid-2022.

Below are the series descriptions and auspices for each of the renewed series, in each Turner’s own words.

“Wipeout”

Debuting in April as 2021’s No. 1 unscripted series on cable, “Wipeout” takes viewers on a white-knuckle ride, featuring new course elements that push contestants’ athleticism, endurance and determination to even greater extremes as they fight to win the grand cash prize. Hosted by multifaceted megastar John Cena (“F9,” “The Suicide Squad,” “Peacemaker”) and Nicole Byer (“Nailed It!,” “Girl Code”), with field host Camille Kostek (Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model 2019), “Wipeout” features new format twists and elements that test the willpower of each contestant pairing, all while delivering more than a few epic fails. Each game has been designed into three rounds and now features a jaw-dropping, three-stage, obstacle course consisting of multiple strategy and decision points designed to test the stamina of the competitors. “Wipeout” is currently airing on TBS on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Endemol Shine North America has produced the series for TBS with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Shyam Balsé and Keith Geller, serving as executive producers. John Cena serves as an executive producer. Matt Kunitz, creator of the original series, serves as executive producer and showrunner.

“Fast Foodies”

In “Fast Foodies,” “Top Chef” winners Kristen Kish, Jeremy Ford and “Iron Chef” winner Justin Sutherland compete to perfectly recreate and then skillfully reimagine a celebrity guest’s favorite fast-food dish. These culinary masters are ready to showcase their love of pop culture, fast-food legends and their expert skills to win the “Chompionship Trophy.” Season 1 featured celebrity guests Joel McHale, James Van Der Beek, Bobby Lee and Andy Richter.

“Fast Foodies” is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Shed Media for truTV, with Dan Peirson and Lisa Shannon serving as executive producers, along with Michael Rucker. Rucker who also serves as showrunner.

“Chad”

Cable’s No. 1 scripted comedy series, “Chad” is a single-camera comedy that follows a 14-year-old pubescent Persian boy, played by Nasim Pedrad (“SNL,” “New Girl,” “Aladdin”) as he navigates his first year of high school on a mission to become popular. Chad’s friendships and sanity are pushed to the limits as he uses every tactic at his disposal to befriend the cool kids, while enduring his mother’s new dating life and reconciling with his cultural identity. “Chad” is currently airing on TBS on Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Pedrad is creator, executive producer and showrunner on “Chad.” Oly Obst (3 Arts) also serves as executive producer, along with Rob Rosell who co-developed the series with Pedrad. Max Searle has been tapped as co-showrunner for the second season with Pedrad.