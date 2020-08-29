Chadwick Boseman movies claimed the top six best-selling feature films on Amazon’s best sellers list Saturday afternoon.

In the “television and film” category, Boseman’s movies were the top-selling feature films, behind only seasons one and two of “Yellowstone” and a Metallica concert recording.

The “Black Panther 4K Ultra” Blu-ray took the fourth spot on the list and became the highest-charting feature film on the ranker. The standard “Black Panther” Blu-ray came next, followed by Boseman’s James Brown biopic “Get on Up.” Coming in at number seven was “Marshall,” followed by the “21 Bridges” DVD at number eight and the “21 Bridges” Blu-ray at number nine.

Numbers 10 and 11 were non-Boseman, but he reappeared at number 12 with the “Black Panther” DVD.

Boseman — who was known not only for “Black Panther” and “Get on Up,” but numerous other films, like the Jackie Robinson biopic “42” — died of cancer Friday at the age of 43. According to a family statement, he was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2016. He fought the disease as it progressed to Stage IV.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” the statement read. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more — all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

