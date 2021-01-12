Chadwick Boseman was the recipient of the Actor’s Tribute award at the 30th annual Independent Filmmaker Project’s Gotham Awards, and he was also nominated for Best Actor for his work in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Riz Ahmed won the award for “Sound of Metal”). Boseman died in August at age 43 after privately struggling with colon cancer for years.
Also Read: 'Nomadland' Named Best Film at Gotham Awards
“He was able to give himself over fully in every moment, to be totally present in his own life and in the lives of people he became. He was blessed to live many lives within his concentrated one,” Ledward continued. “He developed his understanding of what it meant to be the none, the one, and the all. ‘A vessel to be poured into and out of,’ he said. He harnessed the power of letting go and letting God’s love shine through.
She added: “Chad, thank you. I love you. I am so proud of you. Keep shining your light on us.”
Boseman’s co-star Andre Holland from the film “42” also gave a speech in recognition of Boseman. “He was special artist, a wonderful human, he made everyone better. And I will be forever grateful that he was my friend,” Holland said in part.
Watch a snippet of Ledward’s speech below via New York Times awards writer Kyle Buchanan.
Chadwick Boseman’s widow cries as she accepts a Gotham award in his honor. “Chad, thank you,” says Simone Boseman. “Keep shining your light on us.” pic.twitter.com/jQidx0Yp6c
— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 12, 2021