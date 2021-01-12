Chadwick Boseman’s widow delivered an emotional speech after accepting his Film Tribute Award at the Gotham Awards Monday night. “He was the most honest person I ever met, because he didn’t just stop at speaking the truth: he actively searched for it in himself and those around him and in the moment,” Taylor Simone Ledward said in a video message during the ceremony. “The truth can be a very easy thing for the self to avoid, but if one does not live in truth then it’s impossible to live in line with the divine purpose for your life. And so it became how he lived his life, day in and out. Imperfect and determined.”

Chadwick Boseman was the recipient of the Actor’s Tribute award at the 30th annual Independent Filmmaker Project’s Gotham Awards, and he was also nominated for Best Actor for his work in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Riz Ahmed won the award for “Sound of Metal”). Boseman died in August at age 43 after privately struggling with colon cancer for years.

“He was able to give himself over fully in every moment, to be totally present in his own life and in the lives of people he became. He was blessed to live many lives within his concentrated one,” Ledward continued. “He developed his understanding of what it meant to be the none, the one, and the all. ‘A vessel to be poured into and out of,’ he said. He harnessed the power of letting go and letting God’s love shine through.

She added: “Chad, thank you. I love you. I am so proud of you. Keep shining your light on us.”

Boseman’s co-star Andre Holland from the film “42” also gave a speech in recognition of Boseman. “He was special artist, a wonderful human, he made everyone better. And I will be forever grateful that he was my friend,” Holland said in part.

