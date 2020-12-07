Chadwick Boseman’s Final Tweet Had the Most Retweets of 2020

The final tweet from “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer in August, was the most retweeted post of the year (through early December), Twitter announced on Monday.

The tweet, which you can see below, also holds the record for being the most “liked” tweet of the year — as well as the most-liked tweet in Twitter’s 14-year history. Since it was first tweeted on Aug. 28, more than 3 million users retweeted or quote-tweeted Boseman’s tweet and 7.6 million people have liked it. The tweet was a message from Boseman’s family announcing the 43-year-old actor’s death.

“Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV,” the tweet said, alongside an accompanying photo of Boseman. “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much.”

Tweets from former President Barack Obama, comedian Andy Milonakis, Macaulay Culkin and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris accounted for the second-through-fifth most-liked tweets of the year.

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, was the most-tweeted-about person of the year worldwide, followed by President-elect Joe Biden in the number two slot. George Floyd, Kobe Bryant and Obama were the third, fourth and fifth most tweeted about people of the year, respectively, followed by BTS, Narendra Modi, Kanye West, Elon Musk and Harris.