Chadwick Boseman’s Jackie Robinson Biopic ’42’ Gets Theatrical Re-Release

In honor of the late Chadwick Boseman, AMC Theatres will theatrically re-release “42,” the 2013 biopic in which Boseman starred as baseball great Jackie Robinson.

The film will play in more than 300 AMC theaters beginning on Thursday, September 3. Tickets for the screenings will be $5 and will be on sale by the end of Tuesday.

AMC made the decision after posting a poll to Twitter asking which of Boseman’s films, outside of “Black Panther,” which played on AMC screens last week, was most meaningful to fans. “42” won by a wide margin over “Marshall,” “Get On Up” and “21 Bridges” with 62% of the vote.

The movie opens as “Tenet” also opens this weekend in theaters. Attendees at AMCs will be socially distanced and will be required to wear masks.

Boseman died on Friday at age 43 after suffering from colon cancer for four years. He died on the same day that Major League Baseball recognized Jackie Robinson Day (It’s normally celebrated on April 15), with athletes across baseball wearing his number 42 on their jerseys.

“42” was directed by Brian Helgeland and was released by Warner Bros. and Legendary. It made $97.4 million worldwide in 2013. The film is set in 1947 when he was signed by the Brooklyn Dodgers, and it co-stars Harrison Ford as Branch Rickey, as well as Christopher Meloni, Nicole Beharie, André Holland and Alan Tudyk.