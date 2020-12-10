Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa Won’t Be Recast in ‘Black Panther II’

Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa will not be recast for the “Black Panther” sequel, Kevin Feige announced at Disney’s Investor Day on Thursday.

Instead, the sequel, due out in 2022, will continue to explore Wakanda. Last month, Marvel Studios EVP Victoria Alonso said in a new interview with Argentinian outlet Clarin that Marvel would not use a digital double for the late actor, either.

Boseman died in late August of cancer at the age of 43. In a statement, Boseman’s family disclosed that he was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 and had been quietly battling the disease ever since.

In the four years after his diagnosis, which came just after his star-making first appearance as T’Challa/Black Panther in “Captain America: Civil War,” Boseman endured what his family said were “countless surgeries and chemotherapy,” while still managing to star in seven films. Among those productions were “Marshall,” “21 Bridges,” and, of course, the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbusters “Black Panther,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

