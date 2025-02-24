serving style

When Jonathan Anderson, former creative director of Loewe and founder of JW Anderson, and filmmaker Luca Guadagnino first met over coffee in Milan, the connection was instant and marked the beginning of a game-changing creative partnership. “It was one of those meetings where I felt like I had known Luca all my life,” Anderson recalled. “We were meant to just have a coffee, but then we chatted all afternoon.”

In 2021, the friendship evolved into collaboration in the form of a short film for the Spanish luxury fashion house. Then came the pandemic and Guadagnino lobbed an unexpected opportunity Anderson’s way. “Luca approached me and said, ‘Would you be up to doing costumes in a film?’ And I think because of the pandemic, I was worried I wasn’t going to have a job. No one was buying luxury goods at that point, so I was like, ‘Sure, why not?’” Anderson said.

Challengers, the romantic sports drama that explores the dynamics of a love triangle among three tennis players, marked both Anderson’s debut as a costume designer and his first Costume Designers Guild Award nomination.

Guadagnino, for one, wasn’t surprised by Anderson’s seamless transition to film. “Jonathan comes with a ferocious intelligence—someone who knows the way in which we communicate through clothes,” he said. “He’s a great artist and a great intellectual. We have in-depth conversations about form. We’re inspired by the same thing: the world we want to bring to life.”

Every fitting for the film was collaborative, with Anderson and Guadagnino using wardrobe to help shape the characters played by Zendaya (Tashi), Josh O’Connor (Patrick) and Mike Faist (Art). They debated details such as which shoes Tashi would wear to watch a tennis match (Chanel espadrilles) or how short Patrick’s shorts should be (very).

“Costume design is a kind of theater, much like fashion, but it demands tapping into a character,” Anderson explained. “In Challengers, the pace is intense, and the characters are, too. While watching the film, I think the audience feels like they are like a tennis ball going back and forth, tossed around this fascinating, exciting dynamic. The clothes become an instrument of that.”