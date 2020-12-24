President-elect Joe Biden’s dogs, Champ and Major, delivered season’s greetings Thursday, “no matter how you celebrate.”

In a YouTube video posted on Christmas Eve by Biden’s transition team, the German shepherds spread some cheer with on-screen captions and general playfulness as “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” played in the background.

Champ relaxed by a Christmas tree while Major rampaged through a stairwell, chasing toys. Eventually, the rowdier, younger dog brought his toy over to the more resigned pet.

“No matter how you celebrate, Merry Christmas,” said the video.

Champ and Major have earned a reputation for, among other things, interrupting interviews and causing the president-elect to fracture his foot after some particularly rambunctious play.

Major is not only the first-ever shelter dog to make his way to the White House, but both dogs will be the first pets in residence in four years. Outgoing president Donald Trump was the first president in over a century not to have a pet of any kind. Outgoing vice president Mike Pence, however, is no stranger to pets. His rabbit, Marlon Bundo, earned the title of Bunny of the United States (or BOTUS) during the four-year administration.

Watch the holiday clip above, via Biden’s transition team.